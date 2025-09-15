1st ODI: Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland Star As Australia Crush India By 8 Wickets In Series Opener

Half-centuries from Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, and Annabel Sutherland powered Australia to a commanding eight-wicket win over India in the ODI series opener in New Chandigarh on Sunday.

Electing to bat first in the first-ever international game at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, India posted a competitive 281/7, on the back of fifties from Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, and Harleen Deol.

But a series of missed chances in the field, notably of dropping Phoebe on zero and another time on 56, proved costly as the visitors completed the chase with almost six overs to spare. Phoebe was the top run-scorer with a fine 88 and showed her impressive play against spin yet again.

Despite Ellyse Perry retiring hurt on 30, Beth ensured momentum never got away by hitting 77 not out while Annabel smashed 54 not out as Australia took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Alyssa Healy provided early momentum in a 45-run stand before chopping on to her stumps off Kranti Goud. Phoebe then shared a 79-run stand with Ellyse before retiring hurt due to a calf strain. After Phoebe fell to Sneh Rana, Beth and Annabel took charge by stitching an unbroken 116-run partnership off 104 balls to seal the win.

Australia’s dominance in the middle overs, as seen from scoring 196/1 compared to India’s 152/3, proved to be decisive. India’s spin quartet struggled to contain the scoring rate, and despite a brief window of control after Healy’s dismissal, Australia’s batting depth and composed approach ensured they aced the chase in clinical fashion.

Previously, Pratika and Smriti laid the foundation for India’s total with a 114-run opening stand on a flat pitch and handled the new ball with ease. While Pratika top-scored with 64 off 96 balls – her sixth ODI fifty laced with six boundaries, Smriti looked solid in her knock of 58 off 63 balls – her 32nd ODI half-century studded with six fours and two sixes, before being run out by Phoebe.

Harleen sailed through the middle overs with 54 off 57 balls, including hitting four boundaries and two sixes in her fourth ODI fifty, but India lost some momentum as wickets fell around her.

Late cameos from Richa Ghosh (25), Radha Yadav (19), and Deepti Sharma (20 not out) helped India lift the scoring rate in the final overs and push the total past 280, which is also India’s joint second-highest total against Australia in women’s ODIs.

For Australia, pacer Meghan Schutt, playing in her 100th ODI and becoming the ninth player from her country to achieve this feat, was the standout bowler with two wickets, while Kim Garth, Annabel, Alana King, and Tahlia McGrath took a scalp each.