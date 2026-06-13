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1st ODI: Shubman Gill hits 84 not out as India thrash Afghanistan by 7 wickets, take 1-0 lead in three-match series

Skipper Shubman Gill hit 84 not out to help India beat Afghanistan by seven wickets in the ODI series opener at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Saturday.  

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 13, 2026, 11:14 PM IST|Updated: Jun 13, 2026, 11:14 PM IST
1st ODI: Shubman Gill hits 84 not out as India thrash Afghanistan by 7 wickets, take 1-0 lead in three-match series
Image Credit: Pic credit: BCCI

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