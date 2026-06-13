/1st ODI: Shubman Gill hits 84 not out as India thrash Afghanistan by 7 wickets, take 1-0 lead in three-match series

The innings began dramatically when Azmatullah Omarzai conceded five wides and a no‑ball, before Rohit was struck on the wrist by his short delivery, and required treatment from the physio. Rohit soon found his rhythm, punching through covers and pulling Omarzai for a six to reach 16,000 international runs. Gill joined in with crisp drives, and the pair had a 46-run opening stand.