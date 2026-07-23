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1st T20I: Ashok Sharma makes debut as India win toss, opt to bowl against Zimbabwe

After winning the toss, captain Shreyas Iyer said India are fielding three seamers: Ashok Sharma, Prince Yadav and Mayank Yadav, with leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi as the lone spin-bowling option.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 04:38 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 04:38 PM IST
1st T20I: Ashok Sharma makes debut as India win toss, opt to bowl against Zimbabwe
Image Credit: BCCI

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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