/1st T20I: Ashok Sharma makes debut as India win toss, opt to bowl against Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe arrive on the back of losing the T20I series to Bangladesh 2-1, though they won the Test and ODI series. Captain Sikandar Raza said Ben Curran and Newman Nyamhuri are making their T20I debuts. “This is not your typical Harare Sports Club wicket, I think. There will be something in the start, but I don't expect it to last too long. I think there are a lot of runs on this wicket and hopefully we can put up those runs on the board.