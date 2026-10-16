/1st T20I: Deepti Sharma, Niki Prasad rescue India from 19/4 to beat Zimbabwe by four wickets

Zimbabwe lost Beloved in the first over, trapped lbw by Kranti Gaud for a four-ball duck. Kelis, though, set the early tempo, cutting and driving with authority. Initially, India did not help their cause on the field. Anushka Sharma's wild throw at the stumps in the first over ran away for four overthrows, and another missed run-out in the sixth over cost four more as Kranti failed to back up.