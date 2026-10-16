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1st T20I: Deepti Sharma, Niki Prasad rescue India from 19/4 to beat Zimbabwe by four wickets

Chasing 115 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, India got home with 26 balls to spare, but were made to work far harder than expected in Smriti Mandhana's first match as full-time captain. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 11:49 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 11:49 PM IST
1st T20I: Deepti Sharma, Niki Prasad rescue India from 19/4 to beat Zimbabwe by four wickets
Image Credit: BCCI Women/X

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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