/1st T20I: Glenn Phillips' 82 off 40 balls powers New Zealand to 225/4 against India

Arshdeep Singh, playing his 100th T20I, fared no better next, with Allen hitting three fours in a row and Seifert adding another as 17 more were taken. Mayank Yadav struck in his first over when Seifert (24 off 17 balls) edged one behind to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson. Allen and Daryl Mitchell then launched Axar for two sixes in the final over of the powerplay, with the latter lofting over long-on, as New Zealand reached 65/1.