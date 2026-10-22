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1st T20I: Glenn Phillips' 82 off 40 balls powers New Zealand to 225/4 against India

New Zealand made 65 runs in the powerplay before amassing 93 runs in the middle overs and 67 runs in the last five overs. None of the Indian bowlers went for less than 10 runs an over.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 22, 2026, 03:18 PM IST|Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 03:18 PM IST
1st T20I: Glenn Phillips' 82 off 40 balls powers New Zealand to 225/4 against India
Image Credit: @BLACKCAPS/X

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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1st T20I: Glenn Phillips' 82 off 40 balls powers New Zealand to 225/4 against India
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