India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan endured a forgettable outing in the first T20I against England after being run out for a two-ball duck following a mix-up with opening partner Abhishek Sharma. The dismissal quickly became one of the biggest talking points of the match, with former India captain Sunil Gavaskar making it clear who he believed was responsible.
The incident took place during India's innings in the rain-affected opening T20I at the Riverside Ground in Durham. Chasing a quick single after nudging the ball into the leg side, Kishan set off without properly assessing the field, while Abhishek immediately turned him back after spotting the fielder closing in.
Kishan called for a risky single after playing the ball, but Abhishek refused the run after realising there was no opportunity to complete it safely. By the time Kishan attempted to return to the striker's end, England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler completed the run-out with ease.
The stump microphone also captured a brief exchange between the two batters while the third umpire reviewed the dismissal.
Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan talking about the mix up. pic.twitter.com/pVMAdV2Fph— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 2, 2026
Abhishek was heard asking whether Kishan had made his ground before expressing his frustration over the decision to attempt the run. Kishan admitted it was his call, while Abhishek pointed out that he should have first checked the fielder's position before committing.
The conversation quickly went viral on social media, with fans debating whether both batters shared the blame or if the mistake rested solely with Kishan.
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who was on commentary during the match, did not hold Abhishek Sharma responsible for the dismissal.
According to Gavaskar, Kishan was eager to get off the mark quickly in the shortest format but ended up making the wrong decision. "You want to get off the mark as quickly as you can, especially in this format of the game. But it was not Abhishek Sharma's fault. It was all, entirely, Ishan Kishan's fault."
Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also defended Abhishek's decision not to run. He explained that there was never a comfortable single available and felt Abhishek's reaction reflected concern over his partner's error rather than frustration over the dismissal itself.
Despite the early setback, India recovered strongly thanks to an aggressive innings from Abhishek Sharma, who smashed 59 off 24 balls, and a composed captain's knock from Shreyas Iyer, who made 68 off 47 deliveries.
The pair rebuilt the innings after India's shaky start before Shivam Dube provided the finishing touches with an unbeaten 42 off 21 balls, helping India post 189/7 in 20 overs.
England, however, never got the chance to begin their chase. Heavy rain arrived during the innings break and persisted long enough for the match officials to abandon the contest without a ball being bowled in England's innings.
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