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1st T20I India vs England: Ishan Kishan's costly run-out after mix-up with Abhishek Sharma goes viral

Ishan Kishan's run-out after a mix-up with Abhishek Sharma became the biggest talking point of India's rain-hit first T20I against England, with Sunil Gavaskar squarely blaming the wicketkeeper-batter. While India recovered through half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Shreyas Iyer to post 189/7, persistent rain forced the match to be abandoned before England's chase began.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 04:25 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 04:25 PM IST
1st T20I India vs England: Ishan Kishan's costly run-out after mix-up with Abhishek Sharma goes viral
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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