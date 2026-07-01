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1st T20I: India win toss, opt to bat first against England; Varun Chakaravarthy makes his return

India won the toss and elected to bat first against England in the opening T20I at the Riverside Ground, with Varun Chakaravarthy returning to the playing XI after recovering from a foot injury. Led by Shreyas Iyer, India opted for a spin-heavy attack as they look to bounce back from their recent series defeat to Ireland.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 09:58 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 09:59 PM IST
1st T20I: India win toss, opt to bat first against England; Varun Chakaravarthy makes his return
Image Credit: X/ BCCI

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