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1st T20I: Ireland create huge upset, register first-ever win over India after Matthew Humphreys, Matthew Hollard's heroics

Shreyas Iyer made a disappointing start to his T20I captaincy as Matthew Hollard and Matthew Humphreys claimed three wickets apiece in a disciplined bowling display to help Ireland bowl India out for 148 in 18.5 overs, sealing a historic victory.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 10:41 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 10:42 PM IST
1st T20I: Ireland create huge upset, register first-ever win over India after Matthew Humphreys, Matthew Hollard's heroics
Image Credit: @cricketireland/X

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