Earlier, coming to bat after losing the toss, Ireland started aggressively through Tim Tector and Ross Adair before Harshit Rana struck twice in quick succession. Adair departed for 12 off seven balls after edging behind, while Harry Tector also fell early to Arshdeep Singh. Rana then dismissed Tim Tector for 17 with a clever slower delivery, reducing Ireland to 32/3. The hosts reached 36/3 at the end of the power play.