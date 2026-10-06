/1st T20I: Naman Dhir makes debut as India win toss, opt to bowl against West Indies in Lucknow

“We are going to bowl first; it's a mixed surface. There will be some dew as well. Travel was pretty hectic. Came last night; today we have turned up for the game, but we are in the zone. They have been fabulous; they have dominated T20 cricket in the last few years. They have got brilliant batting and all-rounders. Looking forward to the contest. Ravi, Nitish, Vaibhav and one more is sitting out, Prince.”