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1st T20I: Naman Dhir makes debut as India win toss, opt to bowl against West Indies in Lucknow

After making his ODI debut on September 27, Naman Dhir received his maiden T20I cap from Arshdeep Singh in Lucknow on Tuesday.  

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 07:08 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 07:08 PM IST
1st T20I: Naman Dhir makes debut as India win toss, opt to bowl against West Indies in Lucknow
Image Credit: BCCI

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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