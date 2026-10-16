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1st T20I: Niki Prasad makes debut as Smriti Mandhana-led India elect to bowl first vs Zimbabwe

The match also marks the start of Zimbabwe's first-ever bilateral series in women’s cricket against India, and Raipur is hosting a women's international cricket match for the first time.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 07:20 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 07:20 PM IST
1st T20I: Niki Prasad makes debut as Smriti Mandhana-led India elect to bowl first vs Zimbabwe
Image Credit: BCCI Women On X

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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1st T20I: Niki Prasad makes debut as Smriti Mandhana-led India elect to bowl first vs Zimbabwe
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