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1st T20I: Nitish, Mayank return as India win toss, opt to bowl first against New Zealand

India are hitting the ground running in New Zealand just four days after their series decider against the West Indies was rained out in Bengaluru.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 22, 2026, 12:47 PM IST|Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 12:47 PM IST
1st T20I: Nitish, Mayank return as India win toss, opt to bowl first against New Zealand
Image Credit: BCCI

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IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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1st T20I: Nitish, Mayank return as India win toss, opt to bowl first against New Zealand
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