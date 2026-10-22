/1st T20I: Sanju Samson, Naman Dhir help India pull off record chase of 226, beat New Zealand by 4 wickets

Milne fared worse next, as Abhishek collected two edged fours and two sixes in a 26-run over. Samson's six off Henry – sailing over mid-on - was India's 350th maximum in T20Is this year, the most by any team in a calendar year. More boundaries came for India and Samson reached his fifty off 23 balls with a six and a four off Michael Bracewell, who removed Abhishek (29 off 12 balls) by getting him to slice to short third man in the same over as India ended the powerplay on 94/1.