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1st T20I: Sanju Samson, Naman Dhir help India pull off record chase of 226, beat New Zealand by 4 wickets

Glenn Phillips' 40-ball 82 not out lifted New Zealand to 225/4 in 20 overs but the superlative efforts of Sanju Samson and Naman Dhir ensured India completed the chase in 19.4 overs to go 1-0 up in the five-match series.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 22, 2026, 05:32 PM IST|Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 05:32 PM IST
1st T20I: Sanju Samson, Naman Dhir help India pull off record chase of 226, beat New Zealand by 4 wickets
Image Credit: BCCI

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IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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1st T20I: Sanju Samson, Naman Dhir help India pull off record chase of 226, beat New Zealand by 4 wickets
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