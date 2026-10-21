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1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer-led India battle jet lag as tough New Zealand test awaits in Christchurch (Preview)

Conditions could also take some getting used to for the Shreyas Iyer-led Indian team. Days have been pleasant with bright sunshine, but it is expected to turn chilly by the 8pm start time, and fresh early-season pitches could offer something to the seamers.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 09:53 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 09:53 PM IST
1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer-led India battle jet lag as tough New Zealand test awaits in Christchurch (Preview)
Image Credit: BCCI

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer-led India battle jet lag as tough New Zealand test awaits in Christchurch (Preview)
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