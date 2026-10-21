/1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer-led India battle jet lag as tough New Zealand test awaits in Christchurch (Preview)

History, though, favours India a little bit. They have won their last two bilateral T20I series in New Zealand and 16 of their 20 completed matches against the Black Caps since January 2020. Ishan Kishan needs seven runs to go past Suryakumar Yadav's 1,164 for the most T20I runs by an Indian in a calendar year, and it remains to be seen if this happens in front of a sell-out crowd on Thursday.