The 102 not out also surpassed Iyer’s previous best T20I score of 80 not out against England in Bristol earlier in 2026. Iyer brought up his 11th T20I fifty in just 28 balls, and it was only his second half-century since taking over the captaincy from Suryakumar Yadav. He received a loud ovation from the Ekana crowd as he took control of the chase following the early loss of both Indian openers.