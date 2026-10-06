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1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer's historic century, Naman Dhir's three-for power India to 8-wicket win over West Indies

Chasing 172, India completed a dominant victory in just 14.4 overs, with Iyer smashing his maiden T20I century and his highest score in the format. His sensational knock included a century off just 42 balls, making it the second-fastest hundred against West Indies in T20Is, behind only Australia’s Tim David, who reached the landmark in 37 balls in 2025.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 10:55 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 10:55 PM IST
1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer's historic century, Naman Dhir's three-for power India to 8-wicket win over West Indies
Image Credit: BCCI

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IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer's historic century, Naman Dhir's three-for power India to 8-wicket win over West Indies
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