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1st T20I: Smriti Mandhana captaincy era set to begin as India face Zimbabwe in Raipur

Smriti Mandhana, who takes over from Harmanpreet Kaur after being the vice-captain for almost ten years, inherits a side brimming with confidence after winning the Asia Cup and the Asian Games gold medal.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 04:00 PM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
1st T20I: Smriti Mandhana captaincy era set to begin as India face Zimbabwe in Raipur
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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1st T20I: Smriti Mandhana captaincy era set to begin as India face Zimbabwe in Raipur
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