/1st T20I: Smriti Mandhana captaincy era set to begin as India face Zimbabwe in Raipur

She has also captained India in 18 T20Is, winning 11 and losing six of them, with the first of those coming seven years ago against England in Guwahati when Harmanpreet was injured. Her elevation to captaincy comes when Smriti is at the peak of her batting powers. The left-handed opener has struck two hundreds and 15 fifties in T20Is over the last three years and has pushed her strike rate to a career-best 148.25 in 2026.