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1st T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in spotlight as Shreyas Iyer begins India captaincy against injury-hit Ireland (Preview)

While current T20 World Cup holders India enter the contest as overwhelming favourites to win the series on their return to Ireland after three years, the primary narrative revolves around teenaged batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has left everyone excited with his audacious strokeplay.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 06:43 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 06:43 PM IST
1st T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in spotlight as Shreyas Iyer begins India captaincy against injury-hit Ireland (Preview)
Image Credit: BCCI/X

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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