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1st T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slams 18-ball fifty, powers India to 7-wicket win over Zimbabwe

India clinically chased down a modest target of 126 to register a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the first T20I in Harare on Thursday. The result also meant that Shreyas Iyer finally got a win as India’s T20I captain on his eighth attempt.
 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 08:54 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 08:54 PM IST
1st T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slams 18-ball fifty, powers India to 7-wicket win over Zimbabwe
Image Credit: BCCI

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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