/1st T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slams 18-ball fifty, powers India to 7-wicket win over Zimbabwe

From the other end, Ishan Kishan capitalised on poor lines from debutant Newman Nyamhuri to get three boundaries, even as Sooryavanshi brought up his maiden international fifty off just 18 balls at the venue where he hit an explosive 175 in this year’s U19 World Cup final. But on the very next ball, his knock ended when he top-edged Ngarava to deep third man in the seventh over.