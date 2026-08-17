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1st Test, Day 3: Rain threat looms over India vs Sri Lanka contest in Galle

The players and fans hope for some relaxation from the heavens on Day 3 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Galle. However, the weather forecast points to an entirely different prediction.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 07:35 AM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 07:35 AM IST
1st Test, Day 3: Rain threat looms over India vs Sri Lanka contest in Galle
Image Credit: BCCI

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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1st Test, Day 3: Rain threat looms over India vs Sri Lanka contest in Galle
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