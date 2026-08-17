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1st Test, Day 3: Spinners on roll as India reduce Sri Lanka to 99/5 at lunch

India reduced Sri Lanka to 99/5 in 28 overs at lunch on day three of the first Test in Galle on Monday. Six wickets fell during the session - five of them Sri Lankan.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 12:58 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 12:58 PM IST
1st Test, Day 3: Spinners on roll as India reduce Sri Lanka to 99/5 at lunch
Image Credit: BCCI

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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1st Test, Day 3: Spinners on roll as India reduce Sri Lanka to 99/5 at lunch
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