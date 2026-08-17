/1st Test, Day 3: Spinners on roll as India reduce Sri Lanka to 99/5 at lunch

India’s spinners ripped through Sri Lanka’s top order with a devastating display of spin bowling as the visitors reduced the hosts to 99/5 in 28 overs at lunch on day three of the first Test at the Galle International Stadium in Galle on Monday.



It was a session where six wickets fell - five of which were of Sri Lanka. Every move made by India went in their favour. Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar underlined his promise by trapping Sri Lankan batters in a trap of turn and bounce while hitting the right length to pick 2-17.