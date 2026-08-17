/1st Test, IND vs SL: Manav Suthar, Ravindra Jadeja put India in command after bowling hosts out for 284 in Galle

It made Jadeja only the fourth player and second Indian overall to score more than 4000 runs and pick 350 wickets in men’s Test cricket history after Kapil Dev, Daniel Vettori and Ian Botham. Jadeja has also become the ninth spinner, fifth Indian and 28th overall to take 350 Test wickets, with him also becoming the first Indian left-arm bowler to pick 350 wickets in Test cricket.