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1st Test, IND vs SL: Manav Suthar, Ravindra Jadeja put India in command after bowling hosts out for 284 in Galle

Manav Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja took seven wickets between them as India bowled Sri Lanka out for 284 on Day 3 of the first Test in Galle. India secured a commanding 178-run first-innings lead, with Suthar claiming 4/76 and Jadeja completing his 350th Test wicket.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 05:44 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 05:44 PM IST
1st Test, IND vs SL: Manav Suthar, Ravindra Jadeja put India in command after bowling hosts out for 284 in Galle
Image Credit: IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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1st Test, IND vs SL: Manav Suthar, Ravindra Jadeja put India in command after bowling hosts out for 284 in Galle
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