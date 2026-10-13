1st Test: Josh Hazlewood's career-best 6 for 49 powers Australia to 214-run win over South Africa

Chasing a daunting target of 421, South Africa were bowled out for 206 on the fifth and final day, with Josh Hazlewood returning figures of 6-49. Matt Renshaw also played a crucial role with the ball, claiming two wickets to complement his outstanding contributions with the bat.

Reported By IANS Published: Oct 13, 2026, 06:44 PM IST | Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 06:44 PM IST join share