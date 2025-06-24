Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2921443https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/1st-test-kl-rahul-scripts-history-surpasses-sunil-gavaskar-rahul-dravid-for-this-massive-milestone-2921443.html
NewsCricket
KL RAHUL

1st Test: KL Rahul Scripts History; Surpasses Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid For This MASSIVE Milestone

KL Rahul showcased his class in the second innings of the first match and played a superb knock of 137 to put India in a strong position in the Headingley Test.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2025, 05:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

1st Test: KL Rahul Scripts History; Surpasses Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid For This MASSIVE Milestone Pic credit: BCCI

KL Rahul scripted history after smashing a fantastic century in the ongoing first Test of the five-match series between India and England at Headingley, Leeds.

Rahul looked solid in the first innings as well but he got out for 42 after playing an ordinary shot. However, he showcased his class in the second innings and played a superb knock of 137 to put India in a strong position in the Headingley Test.

With his fantastic knock, Rahul scripted history and became the Indian opener with most Test centuries in England (3). He surpassed Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar and others for a massive milestone.

Most Centuries By An Indian Opener In England

3 - KL Rahul

2 - Rahul Dravid

2 - Sunil Gavaskar

2- Vijay Merchant

2 - Ravi Shastri

The 33-year-old Rahul also joined Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag and other Indian batters in an elite list.

Most 50+ Scores For An India Opener In SENA Countries 

19 - Sunil Gavaskar (57 inns)

9* - KL Rahul (42 inns)

9 - Virender Sehwag (49 inns)

9 - Murali Vijay (42 inns)

Rahul stitched a brilliant stand of 195 runs for the fourth wicket with Rishabh Pant to put India in a strong position in the ongoing first Test. India were eventually dismissed for 364 in their second innings, setting a total of 371 for England to chase.

Sanjay Manjrekar On KL Rahul's Batting Technique

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar feels that KL Rahul's batting technique has no visible weakness.

"The only critique of KL Rahul is consistency - a key yardstick for greatness. But purely on batting mechanism, he’s nearly flawless. Whether in Australia, South Africa, England, or New Zealand, his technique has no visible weakness," said Manjrekar.

"That’s why he’s the ‘Senapati’ (general) of Indian cricket in SENA countries - with five Test hundreds, second only to Sunil Gavaskar among Asian openers. A remarkable feat, though he’d be the first to admit he wants more runs, more often," he added. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK