1st Test: KL Rahul Scripts History; Surpasses Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid For This MASSIVE Milestone

KL Rahul scripted history after smashing a fantastic century in the ongoing first Test of the five-match series between India and England at Headingley, Leeds.

Rahul looked solid in the first innings as well but he got out for 42 after playing an ordinary shot. However, he showcased his class in the second innings and played a superb knock of 137 to put India in a strong position in the Headingley Test.

With his fantastic knock, Rahul scripted history and became the Indian opener with most Test centuries in England (3). He surpassed Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar and others for a massive milestone.

Most Centuries By An Indian Opener In England

3 - KL Rahul

2 - Rahul Dravid

2 - Sunil Gavaskar

2- Vijay Merchant

2 - Ravi Shastri

The 33-year-old Rahul also joined Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag and other Indian batters in an elite list.

Most 50+ Scores For An India Opener In SENA Countries

19 - Sunil Gavaskar (57 inns)

9* - KL Rahul (42 inns)

9 - Virender Sehwag (49 inns)

9 - Murali Vijay (42 inns)

Rahul stitched a brilliant stand of 195 runs for the fourth wicket with Rishabh Pant to put India in a strong position in the ongoing first Test. India were eventually dismissed for 364 in their second innings, setting a total of 371 for England to chase.

Sanjay Manjrekar On KL Rahul's Batting Technique

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar feels that KL Rahul's batting technique has no visible weakness.

"The only critique of KL Rahul is consistency - a key yardstick for greatness. But purely on batting mechanism, he’s nearly flawless. Whether in Australia, South Africa, England, or New Zealand, his technique has no visible weakness," said Manjrekar.

"That’s why he’s the ‘Senapati’ (general) of Indian cricket in SENA countries - with five Test hundreds, second only to Sunil Gavaskar among Asian openers. A remarkable feat, though he’d be the first to admit he wants more runs, more often," he added.