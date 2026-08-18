India started their second innings batting on Day 4 with a lead of 178 already in the bag. Being more than a foot ahead of the hosts in Galle, they played with strong intent and did not sit back idle in the second innings. Pant was the anchor in chief of the innings as he scored his 20th Test half-century and, in the process, also completed 100 sixes in Test cricket, which makes him the first Indian to get to the milestone.