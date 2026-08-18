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1st Test: Rishabh Pant's quickfire 66 helps India set Sri Lanka 372-run target

Rishabh Pant scored 66, while KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal also contributed strongly with 35 and 44, respectively as India looked for quick runs in an attempt to seek a result.  

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 03:31 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
1st Test: Rishabh Pant's quickfire 66 helps India set Sri Lanka 372-run target
Image Credit: BCCI

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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1st Test: Rishabh Pant's quickfire 66 helps India set Sri Lanka 372-run target
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