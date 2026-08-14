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1st Test: WTC points, pride at stake as India face trial by spin against Sri Lanka (preview)

The first match of the series between India and Sri Lanka marks a milestone moment as the picturesque coastal venue hosts its 50th Test match. However, beneath that backdrop lies a desperate scramble for World Test Championship (WTC) survival for both sub-continental teams.  

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 03:49 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 03:49 PM IST
1st Test: WTC points, pride at stake as India face trial by spin against Sri Lanka (preview)
Image Credit: BCCI

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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1st Test: WTC points, pride at stake as India face trial by spin against Sri Lanka (preview)
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