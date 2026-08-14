/1st Test: WTC points, pride at stake as India face trial by spin against Sri Lanka (preview)

That fact makes KL Rahul (2015 and 2017 tours) and Ravindra Jadeja (2017 tour) the most experienced campaigners in the team, thanks to their prior experience of playing Tests in the island nation. Apart from navigating the heat and humidity (provided rains don’t come in the way), India also has to adapt its plans to the Kookaburra ball, especially when it gets a little bit soft.