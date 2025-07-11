Mitchell Starc has made it crystal clear: he doesn’t fancy bowling to India’s captain, Shubman Gill, in England. Shubman Gill made headlines after scoring 585 run in four innings of ongoing Test series against England. Gill playing his first series as newly apoointed India's Test captain walk the talk breaking several cricketing records and it would be safe to say that in this series itself no record is safe like Gill is batting. Starc who gave the righ-hand batter a hard time during Border Gavaskar Trophy, Speaking on the Willow Talk Podcast, admitted he’s been keeping an eye on the high-scoring Test series between India and England or at least watching the scorecards.

“I wouldn’t bowl to him in England, that’s for sure,” Starc said. “I didn’t see much of the game, I saw the scorecards. There was a few guys that were waking up, particularly Marnus and Alex Carey and Steve Smith who would sit around a coffee machine and watch the game. I did see the scores. Who would be a kid in England and want to bowl on some of those wickets? But from all reports, it was very sub-continent like which I find it hard to believe.”

Starc’s remarks come in the wake of an impressive start to Test captaincy by Gill calling the shots and leading from the front with the bat. After scoring a century in his first innings as captain, Gill went on to notch up 269 and 161 in India’s win at Edgbaston.

He was later asked by Alyssa Healy whether England’s big totals worry him ahead of the Ashes series. Starc remained unfazed by the numbers, pointing out that conditions in Australia will be completely different. “I don’t read into any of it. It’s hard to—same as they’re probably reading into us over here on wickets that are hard to bat on. And we sitting and going, ‘Ok, they’re playing on absolute highways.’ What do you take out of 300 runs for a Test match and India bowling them out? I don’t know. They are not playing for draws. That’s what you take out of it,” he added.

Starc sees Gill as a class act, especially on English pitches, and isn’t buying into the hype around the Anderson‑Tendulkar Trophy scoring just yet. He belives everyone is scoring runs on these highways and Gill has to prove his metal other than this series too at different conditions. India- England Test series is currently tied at 1-1 with English winning the first Test at Leeds by 5 wickets but then Gill & Co making a magical comeback winning at Edgbaston by 336 run.