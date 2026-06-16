/2-word reaction triggered Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Sri Lanka A vs India A fiasco explained

The fourth match of the tri-nation series in Sri Lanka witnessed unfortunate scenes after India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became embroiled in a verbal altercation with Lankan players. The contest between India A and Sri Lanka A proved to be a gripping encounter, with the hosts eventually emerging victorious following a Super Over showdown.
According to a Cricbuzz report, Sri Lanka A player Vishen Halambage allegedly told Sooryavanshi, "Match over... now you go home...", leaving the 15-year-old visibly furious. The exchange reportedly escalated into a minor physical confrontation before officials and teammates intervened to restore calm.
ICC Intervention Not Ruled Out
While incidents involving A teams rarely attract intervention from the International Cricket Council, the report suggests that the governing body could still take note of the matter given the nature of the confrontation.
The report also stated that discussions took place inside the Sri Lanka A dressing room regarding the players' conduct, with some members reportedly suggesting an apology should be offered to the Indian side.
Super Over Conducted Amid Poor Light
The controversy was further complicated by questions surrounding the decision to proceed with the Super Over despite fading light. India A captain Tilak Varma was reportedly involved in discussions with match officials after Sri Lanka A levelled India's score of 265. According to the report, Tilak supported the idea of deciding the contest through a Super Over, while the hosts were reluctant to continue under the conditions.
Match officials allegedly agreed that India's innings in the Super Over would be halted if visibility worsened significantly. However, despite deteriorating light, play continued. Following the match, a Sri Lanka Cricket official reportedly remarked, "There should never have been a Super Over in the first place."
10 Penalty Runs Proved Costly For India A
India's problems had begun much earlier in the contest. On-field umpires Prageeth Rambukwella and Shantha Fonseka penalised the visitors after all-rounder Vipraj Nigam ran on the protected area of the pitch twice despite receiving warnings.
As a result, Sri Lanka A were awarded 10 penalty runs, effectively starting their chase with a significant advantage. With the match ending in a tie at 265 before Sri Lanka A prevailed in the Super Over, those penalty runs ultimately proved decisive in India's defeat.
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