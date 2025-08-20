2022 WT20 Winners England Set To Tour SL In Order To Prepare For ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 In India

The England Men’s cricket team, under the leadership of Harry Brook, is set to travel to Sri Lanka in early 2026 for a crucial white-ball tour that will serve as part of their final preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be held in India later that year.

This bilateral tour will feature three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 Internationals (IT20s), running from January 22 to February 3, 2026. While the specific venues are yet to be confirmed by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), anticipation is high as both teams gear up for a defining international calendar.

Full Schedule – England Men’s Tour of Sri Lanka

ODI Series

1st ODI – Thursday, 22 January 2026 (Venue: TBC)

2nd ODI – Saturday, 24 January 2026 (Venue: TBC)

3rd ODI – Tuesday, 27 January 2026 (Venue: TBC)

T20I Series

1st IT20 – Friday, 30 January 2026 (Venue: TBC)

2nd IT20 – Sunday, 1 February 2026 (Venue: TBC)

3rd IT20 – Tuesday, 3 February 2026 (Venue: TBC)

England's NEW Era

England head into the tour with growing momentum after sweeping West Indies 3-0 in a recent T20I series under Brook’s captaincy. The dominant performance against a competitive Caribbean side reaffirmed England's depth and form in the shortest format, giving the selectors confidence ahead of the global tournament. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will be eager to bounce back from their recent 2-1 T20I series defeat at home to Bangladesh, a result that raised concerns about their white-ball consistency. This series against England presents an opportunity for redemption and recalibration.

SL Next Assignment

Before facing England, Sri Lanka will be seen in action during the Asia Cup 2025, where they aim to regroup and gain confidence with a strong showing for the T20WC. That tournament could play a pivotal role in determining combinations and building momentum ahead of the England series and the World Cup. As preparations ramp up for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, this England-Sri Lanka tour offers a vital preview of emerging strategies, key players, and leadership dynamics. With England eyeing another T20 crown and Sri Lanka seeking redemption on home soil, fans can expect an intense and meaningful build-up to world cricket’s biggest T20 event.