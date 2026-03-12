Advertisement
'2024 brand won’t work going ahead...': Suryakumar Yadav's viral claim sparks massive Sky vs Rohit legacy debate after WC Win; Fans says, 'Selfish'

The controversy centers on Yadav's description of the team's evolution since he took the reins. Despite earlier statements where he claimed to be merely following in Rohit Sharma's footsteps, his recent remarks suggest a deliberate departure.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2026, 05:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  Yadav also opened up about the moment he was handed the leadership, a role he did not initially expect to inherit so abruptly after Rohit Sharma's retirement from the format.
  The debate continues to rage as analysts weigh Yadav's "milestone-free" philosophy against the statistical dominance of previous years.
'2024 brand won’t work going ahead...': Suryakumar Yadav's viral claim sparks massive Sky vs Rohit legacy debate after WC Win; Fans says, 'Selfish'Credits - Twitter

In the wake of India’s historic T20 World Cup 2026 victory, captain Suryakumar Yadav has found himself at the center of a social media storm. While the nation celebrates its second consecutive T20 title, a recent interview with Express Sports has led fans on X (formerly Twitter) to question if the skipper is shifting the narrative of India’s success away from the foundation laid by Rohit Sharma.

A Radical Cultural Shift

The controversy centers on Yadav’s description of the team’s evolution since he took the reins. Despite earlier statements where he claimed to be merely following in Rohit Sharma’s footsteps, his recent remarks suggest a deliberate departure from the previous "brand" of cricket.

“We knew the way we played the 2024 T20 World Cup  that brand of cricket  won’t work going ahead. So we decided: from hereon we will not pay attention to personal milestones, the goal is to win games. If you noticed, till the semifinals none of our players were top run-getters or top wicket-takers. But we qualified and kept winning. Every game, every player contributed. It was very important to spread this thing like a virus in the team from the start. We planted this team culture 18 months back,” Yadav told Express Sports.

This "virus" of selfless cricket, according to Yadav, was a calculated move to prioritize collective victories over individual accolades. However, fans on X have labeled this approach as "selfish," arguing that it undermines the achievements of the 2024 squad and implies that the previous era was overly focused on milestones.

The Sudden Transition

Yadav also opened up about the moment he was handed the leadership, a role he did not initially expect to inherit so abruptly after Rohit Sharma’s retirement from the format.

“I can never forget that day. One week before going to Sri Lanka, I got a call from Jay sir saying we are making you the T20 captain. After that, Ajit bhai called, and I also spoke to Gauti bhai because I knew he was going to be the coach. Jay sir said: speak to all the senior players, prepare a roadmap. The vision was to win the World Cup,” he recalled.

The collaboration between Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir has been viewed by some as a "revolutionary" partnership, while others see it as a "360-degree turn" from the humility Yadav displayed during the initial days of his captaincy.

A New Motivation

Despite the online friction, Yadav maintains that the goal was always the larger picture of Indian cricket's dominance. He noted that the transition from player to leader added a new layer of drive to his career.

“When I was given the opportunity, I said post-match that Jay Shah sir, Rohit (Sharma) bhai, Gauti bhai (Gautam Gambhir) and the selectors gave me the responsibility to lead the team. I didn’t know if I would become captain after Rohit retiring — I came to know about it suddenly. But I told myself: if I win the World Cup as a player, and now as a captain, it will be even bigger. I will get better motivation in life. Every day you don’t get the opportunity to lead India,” Yadav explained.

Legacy and Conflict

The debate continues to rage as analysts weigh Yadav’s "milestone-free" philosophy against the statistical dominance of previous years. While the results in Ahmedabad speak for themselves, the tension between acknowledging the past and claiming the future remains a delicate balance for India’s newest World Cup-winning captain. Whether this "new brand" is a natural evolution or a deliberate pivot, it has undoubtedly redefined the identity of the Men in Blue for years to come.

