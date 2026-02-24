22 Years, 8,105 days Later: Steve bucknor breaks silence on infamous Sachin Tendulkar dismissal at Brisbane says, 'I have accepted that...'

More than two decades after one of the most debated umpiring calls in cricket history, former West Indian official Steve Bucknor has publicly expressed regret. The 79-year-old, who officiated over 120 Tests and multiple World Cups, finally conceded that his decision to adjudge Sachin Tendulkar out during the 2003-04 Brisbane Test against Australia was a definitive error.

The Flashpoint at the Gabba

The incident occurred during the peak of Tendulkar’s career at the Brisbane Cricket Ground. Facing a delivery from Jason Gillespie, Tendulkar opted to shoulder arms to a ball that pitched outside off-stump and jagged back. The ball struck him high on the pads, leading to a vocal appeal from Gillespie and wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist. Bucknor raised his finger within seconds, sending the Master Blaster back to the pavilion for a three-ball duck.

The decision sent shockwaves through the commentary box. The legendary Tony Greig, witnessing the replay, famously remarked: “That is a dreadful decision. Have a look at this, look at the bounce and movement.” Replays confirmed that the ball was clearing the stumps by a significant margin.

Bucknor’s Reflection on the Error

In a recent interview with the West Indies Cricket Umpires' Association, Bucknor reflected on the burden of that call. “Giving Sachin Tendulkar out leg before wicket, and it's a matter of knowing that it was a mistake, but until this day, every day, people talk about it,” Bucknor admitted.

He noted the persistence of the fans' memory regarding his decisions against the Indian icon. “Why did I give him out? Was he out and so on? But then in life, mistakes happen. I have accepted that it was a mistake, and life goes on,” he added.

A History of Contentious Calls

The Brisbane incident was not an isolated event in the Bucknor-Tendulkar saga. Two years later, during a match between India and Pakistan, Bucknor again stunned the cricketing world by ruling Tendulkar out caught behind off Abdul Razzaq. Replays showed a significant gap between the bat and the ball, yet the finger went up despite a relatively muted appeal.

Tendulkar’s Take on the "Finger"

The relationship between the batter and the umpire remains a point of humor for Tendulkar today. During a recent social media session, a fan asked the Master Blaster for his thoughts on the notorious official. Tendulkar’s witty response perfectly summarized years of frustration: “When I am batting, give him boxing gloves to wear so he can't raise his finger.”

While Bucknor’s admission comes 22 years after the fact, it provides a sense of closure for Indian fans who spent years dissecting the "horror calls" that prematurely ended some of Tendulkar’s most anticipated innings.