John Cena’s remarkable WWE journey reached its conclusion at Saturday Night’s Main Event, where he suffered a defeat to Gunther. The Ring General forced Cena to submit in a fiercely contested matchup that kept the audience fully engaged. This marked the first submission loss of Cena’s career in nearly 20 years, triggering strong reactions from fans inside the arena.

WWE Legends Gather to Honor Cena’s Final Match

The evening turned into a celebration of WWE history as several of Cena’s iconic rivals, including Kurt Angle, Mark Henry, and Rob Van Dam, were seated at ringside. WWE Hall of Famers Michelle McCool and Trish Stratus were also present, adding to the emotional weight of the night.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Other WWE icons such as The Rock and Kane sent their best wishes to Cena ahead of his final bout. Emotions ran high throughout the show, with WWE airing multiple tribute videos highlighting Cena’s career milestones and achievements.

Gunther and Cena Make Emotional Entrances

Gunther made his entrance first and was met with loud boos from the crowd. When Cena emerged to his iconic theme music, the Capital One Arena erupted in cheers as the 17-time world champion made his final walk to the ring, acknowledging his former rivals along the way.

Gunther Takes Early Control as Fans Rally Behind Cena

Gunther quickly established dominance, drawing loud reactions from the packed arena. Cena attempted an early comeback, landing the five-knuckle shuffle and applying the STF in an effort to end the match early.

The Ring General soon regained control, unleashing a relentless assault on Cena as fans tried to will the veteran back into the contest.

Cena’s Comeback and Gunther’s Ruthless Response

Cena entered his signature unstoppable phase, delivering another five-knuckle shuffle followed by an Attitude Adjustment. Gunther kicked out at two and nearly put Cena to sleep with a tight Sleeper Hold.

Gunther continued to dominate, tossing Cena around the ring and driving him into the steel steps. However, the momentum briefly shifted when Cena countered with an Attitude Adjustment through the announcers’ table.

Sleeper Hold Ends Cena’s Career

Gunther kicked out again at two, extending the match. As Cena pressed forward, fans chanted “You still got it,” which Cena acknowledged. Gunther capitalized with a powerful counter, nearly ending the bout with a powerbomb.

The pace intensified, with Cena hitting a top-rope Attitude Adjustment that still resulted in only a two-count. Ultimately, Gunther locked in the Sleeper Hold once more, forcing Cena to submit. The stunned crowd immediately voiced outrage over the decision.

Emotional Farewell as Cena Leaves His Boots in the Ring

Following the match, the entire WWE roster surrounded Cena to congratulate him on his legendary career. A tribute video played as Cena stood visibly emotional. He then left his wrestling sneakers in the center of the ring before soaking in the crowd’s appreciation.

Cena saluted the camera and said, “It’s been a pleasure serving you all these years, thank you,” before exiting backstage for the final time.

Additional Context Behind Cena vs Gunther

The match marked the conclusion of Cena’s year-long retirement tour, which began after his announcement in 2024. Gunther earned the opportunity by winning the “Last Time is Now” tournament. Cena had requested that the card spotlight rising NXT talent, emphasizing WWE’s future.

The bout lasted approximately 24 minutes and was widely praised for its storytelling and intensity, with Gunther’s victory seen as a major step forward for his status as a dominant heel.