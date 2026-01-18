Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3008115https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/262411-rohit-sharma-s-slump-continues-puts-india-under-pressure-in-indore-odi-decider-vs-nz-3008115.html
NewsCricket26,24,11: Rohit Sharma’s Slump Continues; Puts India Under Pressure In Indore ODI Decider VS NZ
ROHIT SHARMA

26,24,11: Rohit Sharma’s Slump Continues; Puts India Under Pressure In Indore ODI Decider VS NZ

Chasing 337 after Daryl Mitchell’s fourth century on Indian soil propelled New Zealand to 337 for 8, India needed a steady start. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 18, 2026, 06:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The dismissal comes amid a backdrop of expert commentary regarding the balance of the Indian side.
  • After years of being the primary architect of successful chases, the 38-year-old’s recent lack of footwork and mistimed pulls have led to a sharp divide among the fanbase.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

26,24,11: Rohit Sharma’s Slump Continues; Puts India Under Pressure In Indore ODI Decider VS NZCredits - Twitter

The pressure on Indian captain Rohit Sharma has reached a fever pitch following another disappointing outing in the third and final ODI against New Zealand. As India attempts to chase down a daunting target of 337 at the Holkar Stadium, the early loss of the veteran opener has reignited intense debate regarding his future in the format. Indian captain Rohit Sharma finds himself at the center of a social media firestorm after his dismissal for 11 triggered a "Happy Retirement" trend on X (formerly Twitter). In a high-stakes 338-run chase at the Holkar Stadium, Rohit’s inability to find form has left India reeling, with fans and critics alike questioning his future in the ODI setup.

The Holkar Horror

Despite the batting-friendly conditions in Indore, Rohit’s stay at the crease lasted just 14 deliveries. After a couple of shaky boundaries, he was undone by Zakary Foulkes, leaving India at 28-1 and placing an immediate burden on the middle order. This failure follows a string of low scores in the series, causing his career average to dip below the 49-mark and fueling the narrative that the veteran opener is reaching the end of the road.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Pressure Mounts on Kohli and Iyer

With the captain back in the pavilion, the spotlight has shifted to Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer. The chase has slowed to a crawl; Kohli is currently struggling to find his rhythm at 2 (6), while Shreyas Iyer has managed just 1 (3). With Shubman Gill (18*) fighting a lone battle at the other end, the required run rate is steadily climbing toward 7 runs per over.

Mitchell’s 137 Sets the Bar

The weight of Rohit's failure is amplified by the clinical performance of the New Zealand batters earlier in the day. Daryl Mitchell played a career-defining knock of 137 off 131 balls, supported by Glenn Phillips (106), to propel the visitors to a daunting 337-8. While Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh picked up three wickets apiece, they were unable to stem the flow of runs in the death overs.

Social Media Outrage

Within minutes of Rohit’s dismissal, "Happy Retirement" became the top trending topic in India. After years of being the primary architect of successful chases, the 38-year-old’s recent lack of footwork and mistimed pulls have led to a sharp divide among the fanbase, with many calling for the inclusion of younger talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal, who remains on the bench today.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

World Economic Forum
World Economic Forum 2026: India's Strong Davos Push Amid Global Shifts
Technology
MacKenzie Scott’s Donations Face FBI Scrutiny Over Alleged Hamas Links: Report
Narendra Modi Singur rally
PM Throws Down Gauntlet To Mamata From Singur, Says, 'End Mahajungle Raj'
Technology
iPhone Fold And iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Specs Leaked-Details Here
EU Mercosur trade deal
What Pushed EU And Mercosur To Finally Seal A Trade Deal After 25 Years?
Manikarnika Ghat
Varanasi Police Register 8 FIRs Over Fake AI Images Linked To Manikarnika Ghat
Bodoland Lottery Result Today
Bodoland Lottery Result 18-1-2026: Assam State Sunday Lucky Draw OUT
Manipur Poppy Cultivation
Security Forces Destroy 306 Acres Of Illegal Poppy Fields In Manipur
Noida dense fog
Noida Dense Fog: 27-Year-Old Engineer Dies As Car Plunges Into Drainage Pit
Karachi fire
Pakistan: Six Killed, 20 Injured In Massive Fire At Karachi's Gul Plaza Mall