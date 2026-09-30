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2nd ODI: Shubman Gill’s unbeaten 223, Rohit Sharma’s century power India to 8-wicket win in record 406-run chase vs West Indies

Driven by a record-shattering unbeaten 223 off 133 balls by skipper Gill and a vintage 75-ball 101 from his opening partner Rohit Sharma, India pulled off their highest successful men’s ODI run-chase by hunting down a monumental 406-run target set by the West Indies to seal an eight-wicket win with 39 balls to spare.
 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 10:51 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 10:53 PM IST
2nd ODI: Shubman Gill’s unbeaten 223, Rohit Sharma’s century power India to 8-wicket win in record 406-run chase vs West Indies
Image Credit: BCCI

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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2nd ODI: Shubman Gill’s unbeaten 223, Rohit Sharma’s century power India to 8-wicket win in record 406-run chase vs West Indies
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