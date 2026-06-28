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2nd T20I: India suffer humiliating 2-0 series defeat against Ireland after Jai Moondra, Matthew Hollard's heroics

The result ended India’s streak of 16 consecutive T20I series wins dating back to 2023, as it also marked one of the greatest weekends in Irish cricket history.  

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 11:41 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 11:41 PM IST
2nd T20I: India suffer humiliating 2-0 series defeat against Ireland after Jai Moondra, Matthew Hollard's heroics
Image Credit: BCCI

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