Rana, though, had other ideas – he slammed Moondra through point for four, before muscling him over long-on for six. With 20 runs needed off the final over, Rana got a boundary by evading the keeper on the free hit. Despite Tector giving two wides, he had the last laugh by having Rana caught at long-on. Though Prince Yadav hit a last-ball six, it wasn’t enough to stop the result from going in Ireland’s favour.