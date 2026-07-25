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2nd T20I: Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma star as India thrash Zimbabwe by 90 runs, seal series

Ishan Kishan's explosive 81 off 44 balls and Tilak Varma's unbeaten 60 off 29 deliveries set the foundation for India's imposing total of 219/5 after being inserted to bat first. The formidable target proved far too steep for Zimbabwe, as they were bowled out for 129 in 17.5 overs.
 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 11:04 PM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 11:04 PM IST
2nd T20I: Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma star as India thrash Zimbabwe by 90 runs, seal series
Image Credit: BCCI

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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