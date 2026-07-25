/2nd T20I: Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma star as India thrash Zimbabwe by 90 runs, seal series

Joined by Varma, the duo added 94 runs for the fourth wicket. Kishan’s fiery knock came to an end in the 18th over, when he miscued to deep point off Nyamhuri after striking nine fours and two sixes. Varma then picked up the momentum by reaching his fifty in 23 balls, even as Rinku Singh chipped in with a quickfire 12 before falling to Evans, and Shivam Dube finished the innings with a four off the penultimate ball to push India past the 210-mark.