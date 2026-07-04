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2nd T20I: Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook lead England to four-wicket win over India

Riding on fine knocks from Jacob Bethell and Harry Brook, England beat India by four wickets in the second T20I of the five-match series in Manchester.  

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 11:29 PM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 11:29 PM IST
2nd T20I: Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook lead England to four-wicket win over India
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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