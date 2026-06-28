/2nd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses out again as India win toss, opt to bowl first against Ireland; Prince Yadav, Suryansh Shedge make debut

India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first against a confident Ireland side in the second and final T20I at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast on Sunday. The visitors aim to level the two-match series after suffering a historic 34-run defeat in the opener, where Ireland claimed their first-ever win over India in T20Is.
Looking to bounce back from a historic and humbling 34-run defeat in the first, India handed out T20I debuts to Mumbai all-rounder Suryansh Shedge and Delhi pacer Prince Yadav. However, the long-awaited debut of 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi remains on hold as the team management chose to continue with the same top order.
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India made notable adjustments to their playing XI for the second and final T20I against Ireland. Prince Yadav, the promising Delhi pacer and Suryansh Shedge, the batting all-rounder, earned their maiden T20I caps.
Prince Yadav replaced Prasidh Krishna, who leaked 57 runs in the first match, while Shedge came in for Washington Sundar to strengthen the batting or seam-bowling balance.
The biggest talking point ahead of the toss centered around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old sensation - who dominated IPL 2026 to win the Orange Cap with a staggering 776 runs - was widely expected to break Sachin Tendulkar’s 37-year-old record as the youngest Indian to play international cricket.
However, with heavy pressure mounting on frontline batters like Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, and skipper Iyer himself to deliver, the management decided against blooding the youngster into a tense, series-deciding match.
The pressure is firmly on the reigning T20 World champions India. After defending champion captain Suryakumar Yadav was dropped following the World Cup triumph, Shreyas Iyer's return to the T20I captaincy got off to the worst possible start on Friday, when Ireland bowled India out for just 148 while chasing 183.
With a grueling five-match T20I series against England looming on Wednesday, India will need their star-studded batting line-up to step up, neutralize Ireland's confident new-ball pairing of Jai Moondra and Matt Hollard, and salvage a 1-1 series draw.
Playing XIs For IND vs IRE 2nd T20I
Ireland (Playing XI): Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w/c), Benjamin Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Liam McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Jai Moondra, Matthew Hollard
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav
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