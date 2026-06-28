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2nd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses out again as India win toss, opt to bowl first against Ireland; Prince Yadav, Suryansh Shedge make debut

In the decisive second T20I at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast, Shreyas Iyer's India won the toss and opted to bowl first against Ireland.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 05:50 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 05:58 PM IST
2nd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses out again as India win toss, opt to bowl first against Ireland; Prince Yadav, Suryansh Shedge make debut
Image Credit: BCCI

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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