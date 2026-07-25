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2nd T20I: Zimbabwe elect to bowl first, Yash Thakur makes India debut; check playing XIs

After winning the toss, Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza said his playing eleven is unchanged from their seven-wicket loss on Thursday.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 04:46 PM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 04:46 PM IST
2nd T20I: Zimbabwe elect to bowl first, Yash Thakur makes India debut; check playing XIs
Image Credit: BCCI

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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