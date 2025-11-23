India’s openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal ensured there were no setbacks and reached 9/0 in 6.1 overs at stumps on day two’s play against South Africa at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Due to light conditions deteriorating hugely, it brought another early end to the day, with India trailing South Africa by 480 runs.

Previously, South Africa posted a formidable 489 in their first innings, thanks to Senuran Muthusamy’s 109 – his maiden Test century and Marco Jansen’s explosive 93. The duo’s career best scores in Tests took them to a commanding total and put them in a good position to draw the game.

India’s innings began with Rahul and Jaiswal negotiating the new ball with composure. The hosts got their first boundary when Marco Jansen bowled down leg and Jaiswal flicked him through square leg.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

With Jansen and Wiaan Mulder being economical, India managed to be watchful till stumps arrived. With three days left in the game, pressure will be huge on India to level the series and save themselves from a second series loss at home in two years.

Previously, Muthusamy showcased his ability to bat sensibly, a trait he had displayed in Rawalpindi and Chattogram before, to hit a superb century laced with 10 fours and two sixes. Jansen, meanwhile, hit a sparkling 93 and used his long levers well to smash six fours and seven sixes to put South Africa in a strong position of winning the match.

For India, left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav finished with four wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja claimed two apiece. Simon Harmer was the only South African batter not to reach double figures in an otherwise commanding display for the Proteas.

The final session began with Siraj providing India the breakthrough they desperately needed when Muthusamy attempted for a hook, but failed to keep it down and was caught at fine leg, ending his career-best knock of 109 that had blunted India since he came out to bat at 201/5.

Jansen continued to take charge - launching two towering sixes off Jadeja and taking a four and six off Siraj to push South Africa past 440, before Bumrah ripped out Simon Harmer’s off-stump. Jansen continued to find boundaries and also featured in a defiant last wicket stand with Keshav Maharaj for 18 runs.

But Jansen fell agonisingly short of a maiden Test hundred - chopping on to a Kuldeep googly for 93. But his innings included seven sixes - the joint‑highest tally in a knock for a lower‑order batter in India. With South Africa making a score more than any first-innings total to lose a Test in India, they have left themselves well-placed to push for a rare series win on Indian soil.

Brief Scores: South Africa 489 in 151.1 overs (Senuran Muthusamy 109, Marco Jansen 93; Kuldeep Yadav 4-115, Jasprit Bumrah 2-75) lead India 9/0 in 6.1 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 7 not out, KL Rahul 2 not out) by 480 runs.