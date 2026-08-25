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2nd Test, Day 3: Sri Lanka reach 216/7 at tea, trail India by 287 runs

Sri Lanka reached 216/7 at Tea on Day 3, with Sonal Dinusha’s unbeaten 52 keeping the hosts’ resistance alive against India. Manav Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja claimed key wickets, while Prasidh Krishna remained India’s leading bowler with 3/46.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 03:51 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
2nd Test, Day 3: Sri Lanka reach 216/7 at tea, trail India by 287 runs
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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