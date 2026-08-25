/2nd Test, Day 3: Sri Lanka reach 216/7 at tea, trail India by 287 runs

Sri Lanka showed considerable resistance in the second session on Day 3 of the second Test, but India continued to tighten their grip on the Test as the hosts reached 216/7 at tea, still trailing by a substantial margin, here at the Sinhalese Sports Club.



Resuming after a 30-minute rain interruption, Sri Lanka began the session at 131/4, with Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Dhananjaya de Silva at the crease. India immediately turned to spin, with Manav Suthar operating from one end, while the overcast conditions offered the prospect of assistance for the seamers.