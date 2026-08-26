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2nd Test: India reduce Sri Lanka to 229/6 in 2nd innings before rain ends Day 4 early

Sri Lanka were asked to bat again after falling 213 runs short of India’s imposing 503 for nine declared. By close of day, the hosts had reached 227 for six, a lead of 16, leaving India four wickets away from victory, but the weather threatened to become the decisive factor.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 05:52 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 05:52 PM IST
2nd Test: India reduce Sri Lanka to 229/6 in 2nd innings before rain ends Day 4 early
Image Credit: IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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2nd Test: India reduce Sri Lanka to 229/6 in 2nd innings before rain ends Day 4 early
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