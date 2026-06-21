Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /2nd Test: Matt Henry's 11-wicket masterclass powers New Zealand to 253-run win over England

2nd Test: Matt Henry's 11-wicket masterclass powers New Zealand to 253-run win over England

This victory secured New Zealand’s largest win by runs on English soil and leveled the series heading into the deciding third Test. England were thoroughly outplayed as Matt Henry’s brilliance propelled the tourists to a strong comeback.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 06:57 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 06:57 PM IST
2nd Test: Matt Henry's 11-wicket masterclass powers New Zealand to 253-run win over England
Image Credit: @BLACKCAPS/X

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
2nd Test: Matt Henry's 11-wicket-haul propel NZ to 253-run win over England
Matt Henry4 min ago
2
re-neet 202610 min ago
3
ICC Women's T20 World Cup15 min ago
4
Shiv sena UBT40 min ago
5
Indian Hockey47 min ago