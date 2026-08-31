In their first innings, Pakistan were shot down for just 110 runs in 37.2 overs, with a knock from Azan Awais (46 in 102 balls, with seven fours) being the only show of resistance. Ollie delivered a superb spell of 4/11 in 13 overs, while Archer (3/26 in 11.2 overs) and Tongue (2/27 in six overs) were clinical as well. England led by 180 runs.