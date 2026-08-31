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2nd Test: Ollie Robinson stars as England seal series against Pakistan with 194-run win at Lord's

With the win at Lord's, England secured the series 2-0, with one more Test to go, marking a positive start for Joe Root in his second stint as captain.  

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 07:57 AM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 07:57 AM IST
2nd Test: Ollie Robinson stars as England seal series against Pakistan with 194-run win at Lord's
Image Credit: @englandcricket/X

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2nd Test: Ollie Robinson stars as England seal series against Pakistan with 194-run win at Lord's
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