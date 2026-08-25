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2nd Test: Rain threat looms large over Colombo on Day 4 of IND vs SL match

The heavens opened up a couple of times on Day 3 of the ongoing IND vs SL second Test, as stumps were called early in the final session with India sitting comfortably to win the match.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 08:22 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 08:22 PM IST
2nd Test: Rain threat looms large over Colombo on Day 4 of IND vs SL match
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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