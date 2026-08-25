/2nd Test: Rain threat looms large over Colombo on Day 4 of IND vs SL match

However, they will have to contend not just with the resistance of the overnight unbeaten pair of Sonal Dinusha (85) and Lahiru Kumara (8), but with rain too, as the threat looms large on Day 4. As per AccuWeather, there is a 97 per cent chance of precipitation on Wednesday, with "periods of rain" expected to come down. It was 96 per cent on Tuesday, as a "little afternoon rain" was expected to fall, but it indeed cuts around an hour if extra time is not considered.