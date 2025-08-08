With reports indicating Sanju Samson has requested a trade or release ahead of IPL 2026, Rajasthan Royals are exploring replacement options, especially if the rift between player and franchise remains unresolved

1. Steve Smith

Widely regarded as one of the most technically sound batters in modern cricket, Steve Smith offers exceptional middle-order stability and strategic acumen. While no direct reports are confirming the Royals' interest, his experience and leadership qualities would make him a credible replacement in guiding the team’s batting and perhaps leadership front.

2. Glenn Phillips

Known for his explosive stroke-play, versatility, and middle-order reliability, Glenn Phillips fits the mold of a power-hitter who can shift momentum in limited-overs fixtures. Though again not officially linked with RR, he is often the kind of impact overseas talent franchises target to bolster depth and finisher capability.

3. Manish Pandey

An experienced Indian middle-order batsman celebrated for his calmness under pressure and consistent domestic and IPL performances, Manish Pandey would bring tactical solidity and experience. He also fits the all‑Indian slot ideally, which gives RR more strategic flexibility in squad composition.

Why These Choices Make Sense

Experience & Stability: With Samson’s potential exit, RR will seek a dependable figure, either overseas (Smith, Phillips) or domestic (Pandey), to anchor the batting lineup.

Versatility in Format: All three players have considerable T20 and IPL experience, able to contribute in various roles: top order, middle relief, or finishing.

Squad Synergy: Each aligns with RR’s broader needs: Smith for strategic depth and occasional captaincy, Phillips for dynamic scoring power, and Pandey for Indian balance and temperament.

Final Thoughts

While none of the three names, Steve Smith, Glenn Phillips, or Manish Pandey, are officially confirmed targets for RR, they represent logical and strategic options that franchises like Rajasthan often consider when a star player becomes available. They offer a blend of experience, adaptability, and consistency that would help fill the void left by Samson, especially if he does move on.