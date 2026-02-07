3 teams from T20 World Cup 2024 to miss the 2026 edition - check

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will see a reshaped lineup, with three teams that featured in the 2024 edition failing to make the cut for the upcoming tournament in India and Sri Lanka. Notably, Bangladesh and Uganda are among the sides that will miss out, along with Papua New Guinea (PNG).

Bangladesh Misses Out Despite Full-Member Status

Bangladesh were part of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, but they will not feature in the 2026 edition after they opted not to travel to India due to security issues. They were replaced by Scotland and won't be part of the World Cup 2026.

Uganda’s Dream Run Comes to a Halt

Uganda made their historic T20 World Cup debut in 2024, earning widespread praise for their spirited performances on the global stage. However, the African side could not repeat that success in the qualification process for 2026 and will miss out on the upcoming tournament. Despite their absence, Uganda’s 2024 campaign is widely regarded as a milestone moment for the growth of cricket in the region.

Papua New Guinea also failed to qualify

Papua New Guinea are the third team from the 2024 lineup that will not feature in the 2026 World Cup. PNG have been a regular participant in recent ICC events, but stiff competition in the qualifiers proved too much this time around. Their absence further reflects the increasing depth among Associate nations, where qualification margins continue to narrow.

What This Means for the T20 World Cup 2026

The non-qualification of Bangladesh, Uganda, and PNG underlines the evolving nature of international T20 cricket. With limited slots and intense regional qualifiers, the road to the World Cup has become more demanding than ever. As the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 approaches, the new lineup promises fresh matchups and renewed competition, while serving as a reminder that past participation offers no guarantees in the modern global game.