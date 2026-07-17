Veteran top order batsman Virat Kohli added two major milestones to his extensive international limited overs record during Thursday's international fixture against England. During the second One Day International match of the current bilateral campaign at Sophia Gardens, the senior batsman constructed a highly important fifty, establishing a new national record for the most half centuries scored by an Indian cricketer in SENA countries, which includes South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia.
With this latest performance, the 37 year old batsman now leads all Indian players in the history of the format with 30 half centuries accumulated across these specific territories. His achievement officially moves him past the lifetime mark of current national coach Rahul Dravid, who concluded his career with 29 fifty plus scores in these nations. The star batter now sits comfortably clear of alternative historical records set by Sachin Tendulkar with 25 SENA half centuries, MS Dhoni with 24, and Mohammad Azharuddin with 17. Furthermore, Kohli, who presently represents the national side as an ODI exclusive cricketer, compiled a personal contribution of 65 runs from 66 deliveries. This specific innings also allowed him to successfully equal West Indian legend Viv Richards' benchmark of logging 14 individual scores of fifty or more in One Day International fixtures against England.
Top Order Exploits Curtailed by Swift Middle Order Collapse
After being sent in to bat first by the English team on a seamer friendly surface, the touring side failed to build upon their initial foundations and was eventually dismissed for 233 runs inside 44 overs. The team had managed a disciplined start as veteran opener Rohit Sharma compiled 26 runs, followed by captain Shubman Gill who provided a quick 31 before both top order components were sent back to the dressing room. Wicketkeeper batsman Ishan Kishan, who was drafted into the playing eleven as an emergency replacement for an unwell KL Rahul, endured a very brief stay at the crease, managing only a single run before departing.
Kohli subsequently joined forces with middle order batsman Shreyas Iyer to stabilize the scoring through a vital partnership. The veteran star struck a very fluent 65 runs before his long stay at the crease was terminated by a delivery from fast bowler Jofra Archer.
Following the crucial exit of the former skipper, the remaining middle order collapsed under disciplined bowling pressure from the hosts. Middle order options Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar were dismissed in rapid succession, with none of them managing to breach double digit scores. Iyer provided lone resistance from his end of the pitch, recording a composed 66 runs from 71 deliveries, while an unbeaten 20 run contribution from frontline bowler Jasprit Bumrah offered late assistance to drag the total past the 230 run mark.
Host Pace Battery Restricts Total to Setup Modest Chase
The host pace attack maintained disciplined lines to systematically derail India's momentum. Jofra Archer was the standout performer for England, returning clinical figures of 3/42, while Gus Atkinson mirrored his efficiency with three scalps of his own. Saqib Mahmood enjoyed a successful return to international duties by claiming two critical wickets, effectively bundling India out and setting a target of 234.
Despite a spirited bowling response from the visitors, England successfully chased down the target to claim a four wicket victory and level the three match bilateral series at 1-1. The chase was anchored by Joe Root, who executed a masterclass unbeaten 99 to guide the hosts home. England reached 235/6 with 35 deliveries to spare, setting up a high stakes series decider at Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday, July 19.
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