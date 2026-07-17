With this latest performance, the 37 year old batsman now leads all Indian players in the history of the format with 30 half centuries accumulated across these specific territories. His achievement officially moves him past the lifetime mark of current national coach Rahul Dravid, who concluded his career with 29 fifty plus scores in these nations. The star batter now sits comfortably clear of alternative historical records set by Sachin Tendulkar with 25 SENA half centuries, MS Dhoni with 24, and Mohammad Azharuddin with 17. Furthermore, Kohli, who presently represents the national side as an ODI exclusive cricketer, compiled a personal contribution of 65 runs from 66 deliveries. This specific innings also allowed him to successfully equal West Indian legend Viv Richards' benchmark of logging 14 individual scores of fifty or more in One Day International fixtures against England.