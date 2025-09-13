304/2! England Break T20I World Record Against South Africa, Surpass India As Phil Salt Scores Fastest English Century

England created history in Manchester after smashing the highest-ever total by a full-member nation in T20I cricket, breaking India’s previous record. The hosts piled up 304/2 against South Africa in the second T20I at Old Trafford, a landmark achievement powered by Phil Salt’s record-breaking century. England shattered India’s world record of 297/6 against Bangladesh (Hyderabad, 2024) and registered only the second-ever 300-plus score in men’s T20Is. Salt lit up Old Trafford with the fastest T20I century by an Englishman, racing to the milestone in just 39 balls. He remained unbeaten on 141 from 60 balls, a knock featuring 15 fours and eight sixes. His partner Jos Buttler provided a blistering start, smashing 83 off only 30 deliveries at a strike rate of 276. His innings, decorated with eight fours and seven sixes, ended courtesy of Bjorn Fortuin after an explosive 126-run opening stand in under eight overs.

Jacob Bethell chipped in with 26 from 14 balls, while Harry Brook remained unbeaten on 41 off 21 balls to lift England beyond the 300-run mark off the penultimate delivery of the innings.

An Outing To Forget

South Africa’s bowlers endured a nightmare outing. Kagiso Rabada conceded 70 runs, Marco Jansen went for 60, and Lizaad Williams leaked 62 runs from just three overs. Fortuin finished with 2 for 52, the only bowler to make a breakthrough. Adding to the Proteas’ woes, their attack gave away 13 extras via wides and no-balls. This became England’s highest-ever T20I total and the new benchmark for a full-member side. It was also only the second time in men’s T20I history that a team surpassed 300 runs.

Highest Team Totals in Men’s T20Is vs Full-Member Nations

304/2 England vs South Africa, Manchester 2025

297/6 India vs Bangladesh, Hyderabad 2024

283/1 India vs South Africa, Johannesburg 2024

278/3 Afghanistan vs Ireland, Dehradun 2019

267/3 England vs West Indies, Tarouba 2023

After winning the toss, South Africa asked England to bat first, only to face an onslaught from the home team’s top order. Buttler and Salt tore apart the Proteas from the outset, laying the platform for England’s historic innings. Once Buttler departed, Salt accelerated further, ensuring an unforgettable night in T20I cricket. After losing the rain-marred affair in Cardiff, England bounced back strongly to level the series and take it into the decider. That final clash will be played on Sunday in Nottingham.

Captains and Player Reactions

Harry Brook | England skipper: “Really lost for words, that was phenomenal at the start. With the batting line-up we have got, there are not many heights we cannot reach. Every must-win game we have now, we will look at that T20 World Cup and in that view, it will be an awesome preparation for us. A few tough decisions to be made, and always good to have those debates (about close selection calls).”

Aiden Markram | South African skipper: “Tough one, started getting it wrong from toss, two masterclass knocks at the top and when you are put under that kind of pressure, it is always tough to come back. You expect good wickets nowadays in T20s and world-class players everywhere it will be nice to get together and have some plans for Sunday. It is important as a team to never stop learning.”

Phil Salt | Player of the Match: “That was really good fun. The personal milestone, but the fact that we got 300 and won by such a big margin, you can't ask for much more. Sometimes, you know, I'll pick days where I want to jump-start someone, just because the mood sort of takes me, so it's a bit of a balancing act, it's a double-edged sword. Everyone knows it's a good wicket. Always knew powerplay was going to be important.”