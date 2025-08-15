The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has suspended the Chittagong Kings franchise of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) after terminating its agreement with the former owners, SQ Sports Enterprise Ltd., due to persistent financial violations. The BCB revealed that the franchise owes over 46 crore taka,which includes unpaid dues from the 2012 and 2013 BPL seasons, outstanding payments from the 2025 season, and accumulated interest spanning 12 years.

46 Crore Taka in Indian Rupees = 33,17,82,137.60 Indian Rupee

SQ Sports consistently failed to fulfill its financial and contractual responsibilities, including franchise fees, taxes, and player and staff salaries. Despite numerous reminders and legal actions since 2013, payments were not made. A settlement agreement signed in September 2024 also went unfulfilled, leading the board to cancel the deal on July 22, 2025, and pursue further legal measures.

During the 2025 BPL season, the Kings failed to pay head coach Shaun Tait's full salary, as well as the wages of players and support personnel. Even former brand ambassador Shahid Afridi was not paid the entire amount owed, which SQ Sports' Samir Quader Chowdhury described as a private issue. The franchise also faced payment disputes with host Yasha Sagar, resulting in legal notices and counter-statements during the tournament.

2025 Season

Despite off-field troubles, the Chittagong Kings had a successful 2025 BPL season, finishing second in the league stage with eight wins and four losses, earning 16 points and a strong net run rate of +1.395. A highlight came on January 16, when Graham Clark’s explosive 101 off 50 balls led to a 45-run victory over the Khulna Tigers. After an early defeat in the league, the Kings hit their stride and carried momentum into the playoffs. They lost Qualifier 1 to Fortune Barishal by nine wickets but bounced back thrillingly in Qualifier 2, with Al Islam’s last-ball four clinching a nail-biting 164-run chase against Khulna’s 163. The Kings reached the final and posted an imposing 194/3, but Barishal chased down the target with three wickets remaining, denying Chittagong their first title. Chittagong Kings have seen various international cricketers like Moen Ali, Chris Gayle, Angelo Matthews etc dawning their jersey.