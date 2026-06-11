39-year-old Rohit Sharma set to break Mohinder Amarnath's 37-year-old 'this' record vs Afghanistan

When Rohit Sharma walks out to open the batting at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala vs Afghanistan on June 13, he will not merely be playing a cricket match he will be making history. The 39-year-old veteran is set to break Mohinder Amarnath's decades-old record of being the oldest Indian player to represent the nation in ODI cricket, and he arrives in this series in the kind of form that suggests age is nothing but a number.

The Record Within Reach

Mohinder Amarnath's record has stood unchallenged for nearly four decades. The former Indian all-rounder last represented India in ODIs at the age of 39 years and 36 days. When Rohit takes the field against Afghanistan, he will be precisely 39 years and 44 days old surpassing Amarnath's mark by eight days to etch his name into the history books once again.

For context, the record for the oldest Indian to ever appear in any form of international cricket belongs to the legendary Vinoo Mankad, who represented India at 41 years and 300 days a mark that remains untouched to this day.

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Where Does Rohit Stand Globally?

While Rohit's achievement is monumental in Indian cricket, the all-time world record for oldest ODI player belongs to a name that surprises many, Nolan Clarke of the Netherlands. Born in Barbados, Clarke played his last ODI on February 17, 1996, against South Africa at the 1996 Wills World Cup in Rawalpindi at the extraordinary age of 47 years and 257 days nearly eight years older than Rohit will be in Dharamsala. Clarke remains the undisputed record holder for the highest age ever recorded in men's ODI cricket history, a milestone that is unlikely to ever be challenged. Rohit's record, therefore, is specifically an Indian landmark but within the context of Indian cricket, it carries enormous significance and emotional weight.

Form That Silences Every Critic

What separates this record from being merely symbolic is the devastating form Rohit carries into Dharamsala. His last three ODI series paint the picture of a batsman who has not just aged gracefully but is actively dominating world cricket.

During India's tour of Australia in October 2025, Rohit was simply unstoppable. He scored 202 runs across three matches, headlined by a spectacular 121 off 125 balls in the third ODI, earning him the Player of the Series award as India dominated the hosts comprehensively.

Back home against South Africa in December 2025, he continued his rich vein, accumulating 146 runs including knocks of 57 and 75. Against New Zealand in January 2026, he managed a modest 61 runs the only relatively quiet series in an otherwise outstanding recent run.

Eyes on the Number One Ranking

Beyond the age record, Rohit also has the ICC ODI batting rankings in his sights. Estimates from cricket analysts suggest that scoring 280-plus runs across the three Afghanistan matches could propel him to the coveted number one spot, though official rankings will depend on several variables including performances from other top-ranked batsmen worldwide.

India Squad and Series Schedule

Rohit features in a strong Indian squad captained by Shubman Gill, with Shreyas Iyer as vice-captain. The full squad includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, and Harsh Dubey.

Series Schedule:

1st ODI - June 13, Dharamsala

2nd ODI - June 17, Lucknow

3rd ODI- June 20, Chennai

Frequently Asked Questions

Who holds the record for oldest Indian ODI player currently?

Mohinder Amarnath, at 39 years and 36 days, a record Rohit Sharma will break on June 13, 2026.

How old will Rohit be when he breaks the record?

39 years and 44 days during the 1st ODI against Afghanistan in Dharamsala.

Who is the oldest player ever in men's ODI cricket history?

Nolan Clarke of the Netherlands, who played his last ODI at the age of 47 years and 257 days against South Africa at the 1996 Wills World Cup in Rawalpindi.

Who is the oldest Indian to play any form of international cricket?

Vinoo Mankad, who played at 41 years and 300 days.

How many runs does Rohit need for the ODI number one ranking?

Approximately 280-plus runs across the three-match series, according to estimates though official calculations depend on multiple ranking variables.

What has Rohit's recent ODI form looked like?

Outstanding. He scored a century in Australia earning Player of the Series, followed by 146 runs against South Africa. He enters this Afghanistan series as one of the most in-form ODI batsmen in the world.

As India begins its 2027 ODI World Cup preparation cycle, Rohit Sharma is proving that experience, class, and hunger can outlast even the cruelest passage of time.