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3rd ODI: Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root power England to 387/3 against India

England’s batting charge was led by a brilliant Ben Duckett hitting 141 off 135 balls, laced with 18 fours and one six. He was well-supported in a 192-run stand with Jacob Bethell, who hit a 93-ball 91, studded with 11 fours and two sixes. 

Published: Jul 19, 2026, 08:16 PM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 08:16 PM IST
3rd ODI: Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root power England to 387/3 against India
Image Credit: IANS

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